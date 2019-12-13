President makes working trip to Slavgorod district

The President is making a working trip to Slavgorod District and attended the opening of a new bridge over the Sozh, which connected 2 districts. Now it's the most convenient and fastest route that will serve the development of these areas. It will improve logistics, simplify cargo transportation with the Russian border, stimulate tourism. In the next 3 years 18 bridges will be modernized and built in Belarus.



The new bridge over Sozh has also opened access to Golubaya Krinitsa, a natural monument of national importance. The President has visited this place, too. The waters of the picturesque lake have high drinking qualities and serve as a standard of purity. People believe in their healing properties, so it is also a place of mass pilgrimage!







The southeast of the region was severely affected by the accident at the Chernobyl station. Five years ago, these territories received support. To attract investment and big business, to spur small and medium entrepreneurs, it got preferences. And recently the state support has been extended for 5 more years.



