President signs decree on rental housing: Multi-child families and people in uniform are our top priority

The President of Belarus has signed a decree "On rental housing for military personnel". The document establishes the order and conditions for the transfer of square meters in ownership.

Thus, rental housing is transferred to the ownership without compensation for 25 calendar years of service in the military.

Additional guarantees are provided for family members of servicemen. Family members of a serviceman, killed in connection with the performance of official duties, will receive rented housing they occupy free of charge. This decree is support for social support of servicemen who are fulfilling their military service today and for young people who are ready to devote their life to serving their native Belarus.

At present there are over 33 thousand servicemen and women wearing shoulder straps on the waiting list for improved living conditions. These people perform important functions for the country, and they are entitled to state support. After all, such a profession is chosen on the basis of one's heart and high moral principles.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

"Civil servants and people in uniform cannot, in principle, engage in any business. Therefore, state support is aimed at solving the housing issue. It is a good motivation for choosing such professions. And a person will work harder, if he is sure that thanks to his work he will give his family and children a roof over their head. In short, the housing issue is the most important. Providing housing to public sector employees and especially to people who defend Belarus, especially now, will always be a priority of the state housing policy. I have repeatedly stressed that people with many children and people in uniform are our top priority, even top priority."