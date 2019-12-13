President signs laws on national security and state protection

The President signed two important documents today: the Law on National Security and the Law on State Protection.

The latter expands the list of persons eligible for state protection, for instance, the members of the Armed Forces, other troops and military units carrying out their duties to protect public order, the members of the Presidential Security Service, the Operative and Analytical Centre under the President of Belarus, and the persons close to the above mentioned persons. Thus, protection measures can be applied to anyone who is threatened in connection with their official duties, including civil servants, judges, media workers, members of election commissions, other persons, as well as their relatives.

