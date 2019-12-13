3.42 RUB
President signs laws on national security and state protection
The President signed two important documents today: the Law on National Security and the Law on State Protection.
The latter expands the list of persons eligible for state protection, for instance, the members of the Armed Forces, other troops and military units carrying out their duties to protect public order, the members of the Presidential Security Service, the Operative and Analytical Centre under the President of Belarus, and the persons close to the above mentioned persons. Thus, protection measures can be applied to anyone who is threatened in connection with their official duties, including civil servants, judges, media workers, members of election commissions, other persons, as well as their relatives.
The document on national security introduces amendments to the laws regulating the activities of internal affairs bodies and a number of other law enforcement agencies and paramilitary organizations. It specifies the conditions and limits of the use of physical force, special means, weapons, military and special equipment. The law enforcement officers shall not be held liable for the harm caused as a result of their use, if such use was carried out in accordance with the requirements of the legislative acts regulating the activities of these bodies. In addition, internal affairs bodies are granted the right to use combat and special equipment when suppressing mass disorder.
