President of Belarus promises further support for IT industry during his visit to High-Tech Park

The President of Belarus has promised further support for the IT industry during his visit to the High-Tech Park. Developments in this area are being introduced into the real sector of the economy (industry, agriculture, medicine). Therefore, it is important to move and develop further.



Also, Alexander Lukashenko instructed the government to develop the issue of creating a ministry of digital economy. In the second quarter of this year, it is necessary to decide whether it is advisable to create such a department.



