3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President of Belarus promises further support for IT industry during his visit to High-Tech Park
The President of Belarus has promised further support for the IT industry during his visit to the High-Tech Park. Developments in this area are being introduced into the real sector of the economy (industry, agriculture, medicine). Therefore, it is important to move and develop further.
Also, Alexander Lukashenko instructed the government to develop the issue of creating a ministry of digital economy. In the second quarter of this year, it is necessary to decide whether it is advisable to create such a department.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All