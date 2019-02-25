Online streaming
President instructs to develop amnesty bill to 75th anniversary of liberation of Belarus
25.02.2019
17:05
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
2 hours ago
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
24 hours ago
Lukashenko notes that thanks to labor unity, Belarusians have independence
16.11.2024
12:27
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
24 hours ago
Politics
All
CEC: 593 national observers accredited for the presidential elections in Belarus
14.11.2024
21:36
Belarus' progress in achieving SDG remains high
12.11.2024
13:46
Sergeenko: Only equality of all nations can ensure civilizational development of mankind
05.11.2024
12:27
Union State Council of Ministers to meet in Minsk. What's on agenda?
05.11.2024
12:20
CEC: 7 people nominated as candidates for President of Belarus
04.11.2024
17:30
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
2 hours ago
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
15 hours ago
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
15 hours ago
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
21 hour ago
Economy
All
Belarus and Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $90 million
14.11.2024
21:26
Belarusian products conquer Shanghai
10.11.2024
22:31
Belarusian delegation holds negotiations at import exhibition in Shanghai
10.11.2024
13:12
7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai with Belarus among participants
05.11.2024
08:50
Sergeenko: Belarus ready to share knowledge and technology with African partners
04.11.2024
17:58
In the world
All
Parliamentary paralysis: Bundestag stops sessions in Germany
15 hours ago
General Motors to lay off nearly 1,000 workers to cut costs
17 hours ago
What future Trump administration decided on Ukraine?
19 hours ago
Hunting for people: Kiev regime to tighten mobilization rules
23 hours ago
Regions
All
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
New woodworking plant to be built in Svisloch District
18.12.2020
15:44
Incidents
All
Media: Israel attacked the IRGC space center in Iran
30.10.2024
09:05
Netanyahu's residence attacked by drones
23.10.2024
13:20
Inspection of weapon use by Polish law enforcers on Belarusian territory carried out
08.10.2024
18:07
Horizon
All
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06