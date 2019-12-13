3.43 RUB
President instructs to create bank of genetic material for IVF in Belarus
The development of reproductive technologies in Belarus should reach the highest level. The President pointed it out today as he familiarized himself with the work of the "Mother and Child" National Scientific and Practical Center. Alexander Lukashenko gave an order to create a bank of genetic material for IVF in the country by 2022. About a thousand babies are born annually in Belarus as a result of using the reproductive technologies.
Alexander Lukashenko also visited the new building of the Anesthesiology, Intensive Care Department, met with young patients and doctors. And, of course, he gave presents. Alexander Lukashenko thanked the doctors for their work in this difficult pandemic year.
Also, the President announced that 2022 will be the Year of Historical Memory in Belarus
