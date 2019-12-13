PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President visits farm with highest potato yield in Belarus

The prospects for the 2020 harvest were duscussed in the Vitebsk Region today. Efficient selection and strict adherence to technology is the key to success. But the main thing is people! Agrarians have always been the pillar of the country. And today, they continue to do real things.

Over 6 million tons of potatoes will be harvested from Belarusian fields. October 20 is the deadline for harvesting. In general, this year has been very successful for the farmers. They were counting on a record of cereals.

