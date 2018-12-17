PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President sets task to eliminate unnecessary spending on public procurement

Alexander Lukashenko demands optimization of the budget expenditures for the next year and prevention of squandering of public funds.

This was demanded by the President after receiving the reports from the leadership of the Government, the Presidential Administration, the Council of the Republic and the State Control Committee. The agenda includes consideration of the future budget and the upd ated tax code. In October, the Head of State set the task to finalize these important documents. In particular, it was stated that the distribution of the budget for the next year should take into account external conditions.

The Head of State set the task to eliminate unnecessary spending on public procurement in the future budget.

In general, the indicators for the next year are positive: GDP growth rate is se t at 102 percent, the refinancing rate will remain 10 percent.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All