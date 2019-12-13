3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President greets Jewish believers on Pesach
Jews of the world begin celebrating Passover
Today, the Jews of Belarus and all over the world will celebrate their main religious holiday, the Passover or Pesach. It recalls one of the key events of the biblical history, the exodus of Jews from Egypt, when people were freed from slavery, had to wander for 40 years in the desert in search of the Promised Land. The holiday week opens with a solemn worship service, followed by an evening meal.
The President congratulated the believers of Jewish denominations on Passover
The President of Belarus has congratulated the believers of Jewish denominations on Pesach.
Alexander Lukashenko noted that Jewish history and culture have been inseparably linked to our country for many centuries. Today, the Jewish community as a part of the multinational and multiconfessional Belarusian family makes a considerable contribution to the development of interfaith dialogue and the maintenance of an atmosphere of mutual understanding and tolerance in our country.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All