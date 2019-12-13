President to take part in EAEU summit

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Due to the difficult epidemic situation, the talks between the leaders of the EAEU countries will be held online. Our country chairs the organization this year. The most important document, which has been submitted to the meeting, is the Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025. It was already discussed at the summit in May, but then the heads of state only generally approved this project, expressing a few comments. It is expected that the revised document will be adopted at the end of today's meeting.