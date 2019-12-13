President receives report from State Secretary of Security Council

Increased global tensions and national security issues. President Alexander Lukashenko received today State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich with a report. The head of state noted: a new arms race is unfolding in the world and our country needs to be ready for any, sometimes even the most difficult, events.



The President noted: in case of aggravation of the situation, it is necessary to foresee even the smallest detail. The situation in Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and other post-Soviet republics can teach us a lot. According to the State Secretary of the Security Council, the power bloc of Belarus is ready for any changes in both the external and internal political situation. For this, a sufficient level of interaction has been organized between all departments of the security system.



Alexander Volfovich was appointed State Secretary of the Security Council at the end of January. Prior to that, he headed the General Staff of the Armed Forces. The Major General supervised a comprehensive check of the combat readiness of the Belarusian army. The action of our troops was practiced at almost all training grounds in the country.





