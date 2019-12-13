President receives report from Minsk mayor

"Minsk is the country's capital, the country's face. The city should be taken as an example of development in one way or another. It will not be easy for you to work in Minsk, because this year the pressure on the authorities of Minsk will be very serious. Citizens who come here like Minsk. And there's water, and parks, and housing, and places to work - a clean beautiful city. And we need dnot just to preserve it. In this five-year period, we have to make Minsk exemplary perfect."