3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
President receives report from Minsk mayor
А. Alexander Lukashenko: We have to make Minsk an ideal city within this five-year period.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:
"Minsk is the country's capital, the country's face. The city should be taken as an example of development in one way or another. It will not be easy for you to work in Minsk, because this year the pressure on the authorities of Minsk will be very serious. Citizens who come here like Minsk. And there's water, and parks, and housing, and places to work - a clean beautiful city. And we need dnot just to preserve it. In this five-year period, we have to make Minsk exemplary perfect."
They also touched upon the issue of snow removal in the city. The situation in recent days is difficult. Anyone may take part in the cleaning. The President drew attention to the need to organize people and provide the necessary equipment.
The events of the second half of last year were also discussed. The participants of street protests damaged the city's property during the protests. The total amount of the damage amounted to one million 250 thousand rubles. We have already recovered 980 thousand, and this work continues. The perpetrators are being prosecuted.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All