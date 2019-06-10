3.39 RUB
President receives report of t Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Shunevich
Soon, tens of thousands of guests from all over the world will arrive in Minsk at the II European Games. Preparations for the sports forum are already at the finish line. And, of course, one of the priorities during a large-scale event is the safety of tourists, athletes, Belarusians. The President of Belarus and the Minister of the Interior spoke about this today at the Palace of Independence. Igor Shunevich noted that our country is one of the most peaceful ones in Europe. And the department is ready for a very important and serious exam during the II European Games.
No less important area for the Ministry of Interior is the fight against cybercrime. Igor Shunevich told about this already during his communication with journalists. Igor Shunevich, Lieutenant General of Police, served as Minister of the Interior for 7 years, starting from 2012.
