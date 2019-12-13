President received report by Victor Sheiman

The results of the work of enterprises and organizations subordinate to the Administrative Affairs of the President are higher this year. The preliminary results were reported to the Head of the State by managing director Victor Sheiman. A good revenue for the year is expected. The turnover of foreign trade in goods and services exceeded $ 300 million. The number of unprofitable enterprises was reduced 3 times. There are new and promising areas of work, including the launch of mass production of plastic skis.



They discussed the construction of a number of joint ventures, given that Victor Sheiman is in charge of African vector. Personnel issues in the system of Administrative Affairs were discussed.



The President and his Administration have a busy schedule these days. The traditional charity event "Our Children" is being held. The Vienna Ball is planned to take place at the Palace of Independence on Saturday. It will be held not without the participation of the Austrians. This location is the best suited for such large-scale and beautiful pre-New Year meetings.

