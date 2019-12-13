President attends ceremony of laying capsules with soil collected in places of military glory

On the eve of May 9, a significant date for each of us, we say “thank you” to the people who 75 years ago gave us peace, an opportunity to live in a free country, not to know the horror of war, to make plans for the future. The memory is alive. And our duty is to tell our children and grandchildren that peace and prosperity did not go to us simply. This is the mission of the all-Belarusian action “For the Glory of Common Victory”. In the crypt of the All Saints Church, the ceremony of laying capsules with soil from places of military glory took place. Our President took part in it. The Head of State strongly supports steps to perpetuate the heroic efforts of our compatriots. Bouquets of flowers, prayers and candles in memory of people who sacrificed their own lives, youth, dreams in the name of Victory. The ceremony was attended by senior officials, leaders of public associations, diplomats, representatives of the regions and those who actively participated in the "memory marathon" throughout the year. This real "marathon of memory" united hundreds of towns. Its participants visited thousands of burial grounds, walked along the routes of fierce battles. The soil from places of military glory was collected from all regions of Belarus, the hero cities of Russia and Ukraine. And today 7 capsules with soil were delivered by special helicopter from the regional centers of the country and Minsk. This mission was entrusted to test pilot Nikolai Mochansky. Wars have repeatedly rolled through our land. But none of them was unleashed by the Belarusians. It’s bitter that they always suffered huge losses during those events.