President receives letters of credence from ambassadors of 9 states
The head of the Belarusian state today received letters of credence from ambassadors who have just begun their mission in our country.
Many diplomats arrived in Belarus in advance and already had time to take part in the festive events - they visited the Monument on Victory Square. We build dialogue on the basis of respect, sincerity and decency. The bilateral agenda involves the development of contacts in trade, investment and energy efficiency. Belarus intends to strengthen the partnership with Spain. We are counting on the opening of a diplomatic mission in Minsk. Malta plays an important role in the EU. This is an opportunity to strengthen both political and business ties. Slovenia provides full support in our search for normalization of relations with the European Union. One of the priorities of Belarus in the Latin-American region is the development of cooperation with Brazil. It's about increasing the turnover and the creation of joint ventures. Our country is ready to help the speedy recovery of the country and the return to peaceful life. We invite investors to Belarus to implement innovative projects.
