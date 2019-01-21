President of Belarus receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

Diplomats from ten countries attended the Palace of Independence. These are representatives of the EU, Asia, Africa and Central America. Their mission in our country has official started. However, many of the diplomats arrived in Belarus at the end of last year, celebrated holidays here and actively joined the work. Therefore, this meeting goes beyond the ceremonial. This is a kind of excursion on how relations between countries will be built further. Alexander Lukashenko expressed the foreign policy orientations of Belarus once again. Our country is ready for interaction with the West and the East, the North and the South, if it is built on respect, sincerity and decency. Only with these qualities, regardless of distance, can one build solid business and friendly relations between countries.

Each of the ambassadors heard priority areas of cooperation from the Belarusian leader. Armenia is our reliable partner with whom we have many-sided cooperation, including that within the framework of the EAEU and the CSTO. Belarus intends to expand trade relations with this country and participate in any projects. Minsk is also interested in developing a dialogue with Vienna. This applies not only to the economy, but also to regional security. Maintaining close ties in culture, science and education will continue to be a solid basis for strengthening relations with the Czech Republic. Along with tourism, there are quite a few points of contact that can become a pillar for expanding the bilateral agenda with Montenegro. Belarus is ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Canada in absolutely all areas. Concentration on ensuring the growth of mutual trade and the implementation of projects in industry, petrochemistry, construction is a priority in cooperation with Vietnam. We can offer the Bahraini partners not only traditional, but also high-tech products. Today, our country supplies to almost all African regions. Belarusian mining dump trucks, metal products and potash fertilizers are in demand in this market. Further prospects are seen in the agroindustrial complex and industry. A qualitatively new level of cooperation with Ghana and Tunisia is expected. Our country considers El Salvador a promising partner in Central America. It is necessary not only to strengthen the partnership in similar areas, but also to expand cooperation in the chemical industry.