New stadium for legendary soccer club Dinamo-Minsk opened today in Minsk

First and foremost, the comfortable conditions for training will be given to talented children. President Alexander Lukashenko, under the impression of yesterday's losses of the national and youth teams, called on the sports managers to build a new training system, to eradicate parasitical attitudes and wished the young players to become true patriots. The President reminded them that they play for the fans, not for the country's leadership. And you can be successful in such a highly competitive sport as soccer only if you love what you are doing, and not the money. Unfortunately, the pursuit of financial gain often ruins young talent. The head of state has once again assured that the state will do everything possible at the stage of cadres training.

While visiting the new stadium, lexander Lukashenko shared his impressions of the last night. The youth team lost to Icelanders at home, while the main team of the country lost away to the Czechs. The results are frustrating. The 89th place in the current FIFA rankings is a poor result.

Yes, the failures of adult soccer are in plain view, but young coaches at the bottom of the pyramid have already realized that the main problem is in the children's sport. They have forgotten how to train stars there. After all, children are the same everywhere - their eyes light up the same way, when they have an opportunity to do what they love in excellent conditions.

Dinamo school is one of the strongest in the country. It is a place where there is a selection, not recruitment. A coach is a creative profession, but they prefer to use the training process based on methods that have already been tested.