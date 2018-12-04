President holds working meeting with Chairman of Board of Directors of Slavkali Mikhail Gutseriev

The President has held a working meeting with Russian businessman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Slavkali Mikhail Gutseriev. The Head of State was interested in the progress of the construction of a new ore-dressing plant in Belarus. At the same time, the President stressed the importance of the wide involvement of Belarusian specialists in the creation of the enterprise and training of promising personnel, despite participation of foreign contractors. Thus, advanced technologies will be mastered in our country in this area.

In September 2015, Alexander Lukashenko and Mikhail Gutseriev solemnly laid a capsule to commemorate the start of construction of the Nezhinsky Mining and Processing Plant based on the Starobinskoye potassium salt deposit. It will be the second enterprise in Belarus for the extraction of potash ore and the production of potash fertilizers with a capacity of up to two million tons of potassium chloride per year. The investment project provides for the construction of a mining complex, an enrichment plant, a gas turbine power station for its own needs, railway, road, housing and other infrastructure. Now the German contractor of Slavkali has already begun training Belarusian personnel. The construction of a gas pipeline to the plant with a length of 43 kilometers has also begun.