PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

President holds meeting on energy issues

A large-scale meeting on the efficiency of energy complex was held in the Palace of Indeoendence. The government should be ready to work in any conditions. Due to Russian tax maneuver, Belarus lost 330m USD last year. And early this year Russia stopped oil supplies due to price disagreements. The countries also argue about gas prices. Tomorrow the energy issues will be discussed at the meeting of Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All