President holds meeting on work of state bodies of national security system
Maintaining stability in the country, ensuring law and order was the main thesis of the Head of State at a meeting on the activities of state bodies of the national security system. Three weeks since the start of the election campaign have passed. We already see today that not all potential candidates intend to hold it in a civilized manner. The election campaign is not a reason to undermine the country! Today we are guided by simple logic - peace and quiet life are the main value. Assessments of the situation, proposals for strengthening stability, and reactions to possible negative situations were discussed at the meeting.
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
