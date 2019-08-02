President holds meeting on economic issues

Today, the President held a meeting with the government at the Palace of Independence. The agenda of is broader than intra-Belarusian issues. They discussed the cooperation with Russia. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko instructed the government to speed up the coordination of the action program with Russia to deepen integration. The road maps of the countries should be fully prepared in three months. And by 2021, Belarus and Russia expect to come to common industrial markets. (It is not only about the oil and gas sector, but also about industrial products, agricultural and transport markets). In general, the range of issues is very wide.



Special attention is paid to the implementation of major investment projects. The government confirmed that Svetlogorsk Pulp & Paper Plant will be commissioned in time. Now the enterprise works for 70% of production capacity. New mills in Dobrush and Shklov will increase the share of wood processing in the country to 5.5% of GDP. The President instructed to finalize the decrees on the implementation of these investment projects during this month.



Also, Alexander Lukashenko supported the government's proposal to expand visa-free territories in the Grodno and Brest regions and also supported the government's proposals on the issue of providing fuel to agricultural organizations.



