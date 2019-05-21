3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President holds comprehensive meeting with the economic bloc of government
The President of Belarus held a comprehensive meeting with the economic bloc of the government. The key issues discussed included dynamics of GDP growth, the forecast figures for the 12 months. The second important block is the export and receipt of foreign exchange earnings in the country. The rhythmic work of the economy and the welfare of the Belarusians directly depend on this. The President drew the attention of the government to the inadmissibility of delaying decisions on the most sensitive issues. One of the most protracted problems is the supply of Belarusian agricultural products to the market of Russia has not been solved either.
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
