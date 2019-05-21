President holds comprehensive meeting with the economic bloc of government

The President of Belarus held a comprehensive meeting with the economic bloc of the government. The key issues discussed included dynamics of GDP growth, the forecast figures for the 12 months. The second important block is the export and receipt of foreign exchange earnings in the country. The rhythmic work of the economy and the welfare of the Belarusians directly depend on this. The President drew the attention of the government to the inadmissibility of delaying decisions on the most sensitive issues. One of the most protracted problems is the supply of Belarusian agricultural products to the market of Russia has not been solved either.



