Politics
President
Society
Economy
Incidents
Health
Technology
Culture
Regions
Sport
In the world
Telegram news
Horizon
President holds meeting on territorial defense
16.06.2021
12:43
President
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
2 hours ago
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
2 hours ago
Lukashenko: Bread has always been the hardest currency
2 hours ago
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
14 hours ago
Politics
Sergeenko: Only equality of all nations can ensure civilizational development of mankind
05.11.2024
12:27
Union State Council of Ministers to meet in Minsk. What's on agenda?
05.11.2024
12:20
CEC: 7 people nominated as candidates for President of Belarus
04.11.2024
17:30
10 territorial commissions for election of President of Republic of Belarus formed in Minsk
04.11.2024
12:15
Working visit of Belarusian delegation led by Sergeenko to South Africa begins
04.11.2024
09:24
Society
CIS countries to develop draft concept of military cooperation until 2030
14 hours ago
Trump will be guided by national interests
06.11.2024
22:50
Golovchenko announces Russia-Belarus Union State media company
05.11.2024
15:38
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
04.11.2024
13:02
Economy
7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai with Belarus among participants
05.11.2024
08:50
Sergeenko: Belarus ready to share knowledge and technology with African partners
04.11.2024
17:58
Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange to cooperate with colleagues from Nigeria
01.11.2024
11:00
Belarus and Syria sign statement on eliminating negative consequences of sanctions
29.10.2024
12:57
Why did World Bank scare Belarus with stagnation and stagflation?
27.10.2024
23:16
In the world
Power prices in Germany rise sixfold - what is the reason?
14 hours ago
S. Samarin: The election campaign in US was dirty
06.11.2024
23:18
Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry
06.11.2024
18:55
More than 3,000 Mexican migrants walk to US border
06.11.2024
12:27
Regions
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
New woodworking plant to be built in Svisloch District
18.12.2020
15:44
Zone X
Activity of gray realtors suppressed in Baranovichi
21.03.2024
21:22
Зона Х, угон
21.12.2022
21:24
Cab driver in Minsk did not succumb to offer of phone crooks
28.11.2022
10:52
Pensioners help to detain phone fraudsters
22.06.2022
17:13
Horizon
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06