President criticizes timing of construction of new workshop of Orsha Meat Processing Plant
The President criticized the timing of the construction of a new workshop at Orsha Meat Processing Plant and decided to change the head of the enterprise. The enterprise processes local raw materials from modern livestock breeding complexes, which grow along with the active development of Orsha District. According to the plan, a large-scale complex with a high degree of processing of raw materials should appear here. However, the facility is only 83% ready. Instead of the announced delivery in the summer, the construction is planned to be completed only in November. The President instructed to deal with construction prices. Governor and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Subbotin was instructed to control the conduct of administrative procedures, including decision-making on tenders.
The President expects results from the large-scale work in Orsha District. The program until 2023 has identified 18 areas of integrated development. Industry, agro-industrial complex, transit and logistics, smart city are among them.
