President pays working visit to Polotsk

The Head of State made his way to the north of the country. He arrived in Polotsk to hold a meeting on the problems of utilities and housing. While approaching the city, the President inspected the progress of farming works from the air.



It is necessary to resolve the problem of hard waste collection and processing within the next few years.The President also attended the exhibition of utility equipment and equipment for boilers. Belarus is dedicated to green environment and is going to replace plastic with paper and glass.



Today, Alexander Lukashenko is also going to visit St. Euphrosyne Monastery to inspect the restoration of St. Transfiguration Church.

