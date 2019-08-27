3.43 RUB
President demands more thorough elaboration of laws
The head of state received two vice-premiers Vladimir Dvornik and Alexander Turchin. The government proposes to make adjustments to the legislation regarding agricultural policy and licensing. It is proposed to simplify the procedure for sponsorship. This will create favorable conditions for attracting investment to the agricultural sector, and will also help to increase the efficiency of agricultural enterprises with an unstable financial situation. Changes in licensing are aimed at eliminating excessive regulation and simplifying requirements for license recipients.
Any amendment of the legislation in the opinion of the President should be justified and meet the demands of time and society. They also considered the financial results of the Second European Games. This sport event became a serious image project for Belarus, and also contributed to the development of the sports movement and the consolidation of people.
