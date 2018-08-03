EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President of Belarus demands to strengthen technological and personnel discipline during harvesting campaign

The head of state gave such an instruction during a working trip to the Miory District. Alexander Lukashenko was interested in the rates of grain harvesting in the region, and provision of farmers with equipment.

Miory Central Regional Hospital, on behalf of the Head of State, completed the construction and put into operation a new building. It will include surgical, pediatric, obstetrical, physiotherapy departments, anesthesiology and resuscitation departments and diagnostic rooms.

