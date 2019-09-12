President: Demand for Belarusian initiative to resume international dialogue growing

The demand for the Belarusian initiative to resume international dialogue is growing amid disagreements by key global players in arms control. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at the ceremony of presenting credentials by ambassadors of foreign countries.



Among the representatives of diplomatic missions is our closest ally, Russia, as well as the ambassadors of the post-Soviet republics, the European Union, Central America and Africa.



Dmitry Mezentsev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Belarus: “I am convinced that millions of Belarusians and Russians would like our relations to be even more united, stronger, warmer. I am very grateful to President Lukashenko today for those words that sounded like an assessment, a high assessment, a very kind assessment of the system of relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. ”



The President noted the progress in relations with the EU



During the ceremony, the Belarusian leader addressed everyone, set the key vectors in the development of further partnership. Thus, the President noted significant progress in relations between Belarus and the European Union.



