President meet with heads of delegations at meeting of CIS Heads of Government Council

The CIS confirmes its viability in difficult times. The President stated this at the meeting with the heads of the delegations who arrived in Minsk for a meeting of the Heads of Government Council of the Commonwealth. Alexander Lukashenko noted that no technical means of communication can replace live communication, especially since there are enough questions for discussion. A serious argument in favor of integration is the purposeful work of external forces against the Commonwealth. It is easier to face global challenges together.

This year Belarus is chairing the CIS. Both in this integration format and in the EAEU, our country's efforts are primarily aimed at developing a common economy. The President of Belarus called on the CIS countries to open up to each other more actively, to restore transport links, which were limited against the backdrop of the pandemic. Health of people and the ability to get vaccinated against COVID, the development of our own vaccine receive special attention.

A. Lukashenko spoke about the agreement with V. Putin on assistance to citizens of Western countries and Ukraine with vaccinations against COVID-19