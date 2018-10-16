Strength is in unity, spiritual foundations and acquisition of moral and life orientations

These topics were a red thread in the dialogue between President Alexander Lukashenko and members of the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Synod of the Belarusian Orthodox Church. In our country, the secular and spiritual powers speak the same language. State initiatives are aimed at protecting and preserving traditional values, as well as the institution of the family. Peace and harmony between believers of different faiths remains an unshakable foundation of life in the country.

The high authority and versatile activity of the church has always been the key to stability in the Belarusian land. In close cooperation with the state, its creative force brings even greater results. The visit of the higher clergy of the Russian Orthodox Church to Minsk is recognition of the policy of peace and harmony that Belarus conducts within the country and in the international arena.

The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Synod of the Belarusian Orthodox Church do not often come together. But this time, 12 hierarchs of the highest executive body of the Russian Orthodox Church arrived in Minsk.

25 religious denominations living in peace and harmony only confirm that the Belarusians are a tolerant nation. The Orthodox Church is actively involved in social processes and contributes to the strengthening of interfaith dialogue.

At a meeting with members of two synods at once - the Russian Orthodox Church and the Belarusian one - the conversation about the strength of spirit and moral guidelines continued.