Lukashenko: Belarus ready to set up new joint enterprises in Pakistan

Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarus is ready to move towards the creation of new joint enterprises in Pakistan on April 8. The statement was made during the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan. It was about cooperation between our countries, the situation in the region and the position of Belarus on the issue of peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

President meets with Ambassador of Pakistan

Minsk and Islamabad have close relations in various spheres despite the great distance separating our states. The President emphasized that Belarus hopes for strong contacts in the future. Also, he stated that all the doors in our country are open for Pakistan. A lot has been done for the converging of the economies. And the role of diplomacy is great. Sajjad Haider Khan has led the diplomatic mission to Belarus for almost two years. And during that time the partners have strengthened economic ties. Despite the hard times, Pakistan is ready for the future contacts.

After the dissolution of the parliament and the government, Pakistan is going through a hard political situation. But the internal intensity of the socio-political situation will not change the good relations with Islamabad.

Minsk-Islamabad: goods turnover increased by 80% in a year

Minsk and Islamabad have well-established economic contacts, supported at the highest level: the goods turnover is on a rise: in one year it has grown by almost 80%. It is necessary to emphasize that Pakistan is a huge market, with a population of over 200 million people. The cooperation is based largely on food supplies. The main items of our exports include machinery, potash fertilizers, food and other products.

Ambassador of Pakistan: Key points of interest in Belarus include agriculture and industry

Belarus has a lot of experience in agriculture and industry. These are the key points of our interest. In addition to the assembly of tractors, Pakistan counts on joint processing of dairy products in our country. We also plan to build nine special economic zones, four of which are already at a high degree of readiness. They will be located in the Pakistan-China economic corridor and may also be of great interest for new joint projects with the Belarusian side. Sajjad Haider Khan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan to Belarus

Minsk-Islamabad: New projects

The ambassador notes that the current level of mutual trade is low. For its part, Pakistan is ready to make every effort for more active business contacts. It is up to the Belarusian partners.