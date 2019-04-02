President meets with OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine Martin Saydik

Belarus remains committed to peace in the region and will continue to make every effort to resolve the situation in Ukraine, said the President during the meeting with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Tripartite Contact Group.



Martin Saydik expressed regret that the Ukrainian conflict had been prolonged for 5 years and thanked the head of the Belarusian state for the support that Alexander Lukashenko was providing during all these years for normalizing the situation in the region.



