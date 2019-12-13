President: we need to implement a program for the South-East of Mogilev Region in 5 years

The focus is made on the development of the South-East of Mogilev Region, construction of infra-structure, improvement of local roads. The President made a working trip to SlavgorodDistrict today. A bridge over the Sozhbecame the reason to come.



18 bridges will be modernized and built in Belarus in the next 3 years. This is the most convenient and fastest route that will contribute to the development of the region, by improving logistics and simplifying cargo transportation with the Russian border. The Presidentnotes that bridges and roads are life in the regions. Work on their construction will be accelerated in the coming years.



Special attention is paid to the South-East of the region. This land was seriously damaged by the accident at the Chernobyl station. These territories were supported 5 years ago. The preferable conditions were created to attract investment and large businesses. Affordable loans were provided for the young professionals. The state support was extended for another five years.



One of the most famous brands of Slavgorod land and the region as a whole is Blue Stream (a natural monument of national significance), the President visited this place today.The waters of the picturesque stream have high drinking qualities. People believe in its healing properties. Alexander Lukashenko spoke with the residents, tasted the local treats, appreciated the products of folk art.



