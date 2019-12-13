Regional development addressed by President

Svisloch District is not among the leading regions of Belarus. But the government has a plan to raise such regions to the proper level, in particular, by building new and modernizing old enterprises, building social infrastructure. Alexander Lukashenko visited Ganchitsy-Neman farm. Their dairy complex is one of the top ten most successful farms in the country. The President sees the key advantages (and this applies to agriculture in general) in strict observance of technologies and discipline. Moreover, in the long term, the regional economy will have to work under sanctions. But Alexander Lukashenko is sure: it is possible to ensure development even with the external pressure!

The President continued the practice of unannounced inspections

During the visit, they discussed the pressing issues of production and processing of agricultural products. In particular, rapeseed oil is a high-margin product. And it is profitable for Belarusian farms to produce it. It is necessary to regulate the prices and ban the export of rapeseed, instructed the President. Alexander Lukashenko's working trip included visits to some more wholesale productions of the district. Thus, Alexander Lukashenko looked into the Svisloch District agricultural enterprise, where he gave a clear message "to put this territory in order". He also visited the bakery. The bakery also needs to be updated. The President also visited the transport and logistics center.

The President insisted that there should be no backward regions in Belarus. We will have to diversify the economy by creating industrial enterprises. This is priority number one! And the Western sanctions policy makes this task more relevant than ever. While the meeting was going on, local residents gathered in the town square. By tradition, the President talked to people about important things.

А. Lukashenko meets with residents of Svisloch