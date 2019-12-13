3.43 RUB
Number of those interested in undermining Belarusian state from inside not decrease, according to President
Number of those interested in the undermining the Belarusian state from the inside are not decreasing. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko claimed this today, while accepting the report of Minister of Internal Affairs Yuri Karaev. There have been fewer crimes over the past year. Intoxication crimes and the youth crimes, related to drug addiction, increased slightly. The power department is being modernized, focusing on crime prevention.
The protection from the epidemic was discussed. The authorities should be highly concentrated in the fight against COVID-19. It isn't worth panicking.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
