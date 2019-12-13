Number of those interested in undermining Belarusian state from inside not decrease, according to President

Number of those interested in the undermining the Belarusian state from the inside are not decreasing. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko claimed this today, while accepting the report of Minister of Internal Affairs Yuri Karaev. There have been fewer crimes over the past year. Intoxication crimes and the youth crimes, related to drug addiction, increased slightly. The power department is being modernized, focusing on crime prevention.



The protection from the epidemic was discussed. The authorities should be highly concentrated in the fight against COVID-19. It isn't worth panicking.



