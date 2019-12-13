President of Belarus is welcomed in Astana

After a two-day official visit to Tajikistan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan in Astana, where on October 13-14, the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the session of the CIS Council of the Heads of State will take place, as BelTA reports.



Less than a month ago in Uzbekistan, the President attended the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the participants of which expressed unanimous support to Belarus in initiating the procedure of accession to this international organization as a full member. Belarus's special interest in the Asian vector is quite understandable and logical. In previous years, the country was actively establishing cooperation with many countries of the region, including such major players as China and India. Given the Western sanctions pressure and unwillingness to engage in constructive dialogue, Asian partners, which have repeatedly confirmed their reliability, are naturally in the field of priority interests of the Belarusian side.



As for CICA, although it is not yet a full-fledged international organization, it is much broader than the SCO in terms of the number of participants and represents a good platform for the exchange of views on the situation on the continent and in the world as a whole.



