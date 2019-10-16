3.42 RUB
Draft decree on combating unfair intermediacy submitted to President for consideration
This was announced today to journalists by the Chairman of the State Control Committee. Leonid Anfimov noted that the document is now considered by the head of state. In particular, the draft decree provides for mandatory coordination with higher-level authorities, if the procurement is carried out at the expense of public money.
Measures to combat unfair intermediacy extend to procurement of a certain price category. In the future, the amount of transactions that the company will be able to carry out without coordination will be determined. Initiatives to combat unjustified intermediacy have been proposed by the National Audit Office and the Prosecutor General's Office.
