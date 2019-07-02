3.43 RUB
Presidents of Belarus and Armenia meet in Palace of Independence
There are no closed topics in the relations between Belarus and Armenia. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting with the President of this country Armen Sargsyan at the Palace of Independence.
Yerevan is actively buying milk and oil, tires and tractors, as well as medicines from Minsk.
And today, at the initiative of the Armenian side, there was a telephone conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Development of bilateral relations, the interaction of countries in integration associations, in particular, the issues of cooperation in the EAEC were raised.
On October 1, a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Yerevan. Alexander Lukashenko also noted the good performance of Armenian athletes at the II European Games.
