Presidents of Belarus and Egypt to hold talks in Minsk today

The Presidents of Belarus and Egypt will discuss the basics of economic cooperation and prospects for joint projects today. The leader of the North African Republic is in our country on an official visit. It is expected that Alexander Lukashenko and Abdul Fattah al-Sisi will discuss the implementation of joint programs, as well as the political agenda. Moreover, Minsk and Cairo prefer to speak the language of contracts and business. On the eve of the visit, the parties signed a contract for $ 70 million. Another issue is the possible opening of a diplomatic mission in Minsk.



The first official visit of the President of Egypt to Belarus began yesterday with a meeting with government representatives. Today is the main day of negotiations in the Palace of Independence. Minsk and Cairo have always understood each other perfectly. By the way, it is expected that negotiations in the Palace of Independence will be held both in a narrow and extended composition with members of the delegation.



Another important issue is the opening of the direct flight Minsk-Cairo.