Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin hold negotiations in Moscow
The conversation lasted about four hours. Earlier, the parties agreed to resolve all disputes and omissions in union relations by the end of this year. The trade turnover in 2018 has increased by 23% and exceeded 32 billion dollars. However, there are some sensitive issues - from gas prices to the oil tax maneuver.
The last three years, Russia has reduced the export duty on oil, but the tax on production is growing. Because of such actions, our country has already lost a few billion dollars. In 2019, Moscow will compensate the losses for its own refineries, but our refineries are losing the money.
The negotiations took place behind closed doors.
According to press secretary of our President Natalia Eismont, the presidential negotiations can be called constructive. The Presidents discussed the whole range of issues on the common agenda. The increase in trade was noted as unambiguously positive. Among other most relevant topics discussed today were gas pricing, the work of the oil refining sector in the conditions of the Russian tax maneuver, the supply of our food products to the Russian market. In addition, the Presidents seriously analyzed the agreements within the framework of the Union State and their implementation. It was decided to intensify these processes (this applies, for example, to a single coherent industrial policy.) As a result, the Heads of State agreed to hold another meeting before the New Year to make urgent decisions. First of all, this is connected with the desire of the President of Russia to delve deeper into the essence of the problems in order to find ways to solve them. The date of this meeting will be agreed on taking into account the schedules of the Heads of State
