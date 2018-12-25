Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin hold negotiations in Moscow

According to press secretary of our President Natalia Eismont, the presidential negotiations can be called constructive. The Presidents discussed the whole range of issues on the common agenda. The increase in trade was noted as unambiguously positive. Among other most relevant topics discussed today were gas pricing, the work of the oil refining sector in the conditions of the Russian tax maneuver, the supply of our food products to the Russian market. In addition, the Presidents seriously analyzed the agreements within the framework of the Union State and their implementation. It was decided to intensify these processes (this applies, for example, to a single coherent industrial policy.) As a result, the Heads of State agreed to hold another meeting before the New Year to make urgent decisions. First of all, this is connected with the desire of the President of Russia to delve deeper into the essence of the problems in order to find ways to solve them. The date of this meeting will be agreed on taking into account the schedules of the Heads of State