Greetings to participants and guests of XXVI International Forum "TIBO-2019"

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants and guests of the XXVI International Forum on Information and Communication Technologies "TIBO-2019".

“Thanks to these annual meetings, Minsk has become one of the most significant platforms in Eastern Europe for presentation of the latest information and communication technologies,” the message says.

The Head of State noted that dozens of companies from various countries represent progressive developments in the field of artificial intelligence, Internet, cloud technologies, augmented reality, mobile communications.

“Belarus has relied on the digitalization of its economy, which allowed it to become a “digital bridge” between the EU countries, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Asia-Pacific region. The domestic High-Tech Park is constantly growing with new residents, and young people are increasingly associating their future with the IT sphere, pointed out the President.