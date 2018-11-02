PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Welcoming address to participants of 25th edition of Minsk International Film Festival Listapad

"For 25 years already our film forum has brought interesting, high quality and thought-provoking films to the audience fulfilling its high educational mission and staying true to its principles and traditions. The increasing number of participants is a testimony to its high reputation among professional filmmakers and cinema lovers. The festival celebrates artistic freedom, fair competition and the sense of purpose. I am convinced that this year Listapad will give us an opportunity to enjoy the diversity of modern cinematography, much-anticipated premieres, meetings with outstanding filmmakers and rising stars and will become a real fest for those who make, watch and love cinema".

Alexander Lukashenko

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All