Welcoming address to participants of 25th edition of Minsk International Film Festival Listapad
"For 25 years already our film forum has brought interesting, high quality and thought-provoking films to the audience fulfilling its high educational mission and staying true to its principles and traditions. The increasing number of participants is a testimony to its high reputation among professional filmmakers and cinema lovers. The festival celebrates artistic freedom, fair competition and the sense of purpose. I am convinced that this year Listapad will give us an opportunity to enjoy the diversity of modern cinematography, much-anticipated premieres, meetings with outstanding filmmakers and rising stars and will become a real fest for those who make, watch and love cinema".
Alexander Lukashenko
President
