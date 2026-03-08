Prospects for Cooperation with Africa and Uzbekistan Discussed at Palace of Independence on March 9

On March 9, Belarus’ multifaceted foreign policy took center stage at the Palace of Independence. President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Rakhmatulla Nazarov, and Belarus’ Foreign Minister, Maxim Ryzhenkov.

Plans are underway for visits by leaders of Uzbekistan and Ghana to Belarus. The details are being worked out, and specific projects are being discussed that will form the foundation of substantive high-level dialogue in the near future.

Cooperation with Uzbekistan and Africa at large is envisioned as a long-term partnership for Belarus. The country is ready to share its expertise and prepare personnel tailored to its partners’ needs—such as Uzbekistan, which is preparing to build its own nuclear power plant.

Recently, bilateral activity has noticeably intensified. There have been visits by business delegations; Prime Minister Alexander Turchin traveled to Uzbekistan, and on March 9, the President held talks with the Uzbek ambassador. A comprehensive review of the partnership is ongoing, as we await the visit of the Uzbek President to Belarus.

Uzbekistan is among Belarus’ most important partners in Central Asia. The strategic partnership is built on mutual trust and dialogue. The leaders of both nations have fostered genuinely friendly relations. Uzbekistan ranks third in trade volume among CIS countries, with figures steadily rising—approaching the billion-dollar mark, a target set by their leaders. Belarus exports a wide range of goods—from foodstuffs to tractors—and constantly explores new avenues of economic cooperation.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

"Our relations are developing well, especially following the recent visit of our government delegation led by the Prime Minister to your country. I am very pleased with the agreement that, by around 2030, we could reach a two-billion-dollar trade turnover. This is quite achievable. Especially since our economies are not competitors. All our capabilities—from agriculture to machine-building—are precisely what a densely populated Uzbekistan needs."

"Our relations are very good. I hope they will continue to develop. I sincerely hope so. Therefore, the visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Belarus will be a milestone—perhaps even a historic one. You are a key partner for us," he emphasized.

Lukashenko pointed out several crucial directions for cooperation. "This includes trade, agriculture—we are ready to provide all necessary conditions and share our technologies. Our people can assist here. If you wish, we can offer land in specific regions such as Vitebsk or Mogilev for production. We’ve agreed with Oman in this manner; I believe, if we can collaborate with Oman, we can do the same with Uzbekistan," the President said.

Additionally, we are very interested in supplying and processing your wool at our facilities. This could involve the cotton mill in Baranovichi and beyond. "You can explore what might interest you," Lukashenko added.

Tashkent is a household name. Its warm climate allows for the cultivation of virtually everything—cotton, fruits, vegetables—and exporting them profitably. Historically an agricultural nation (agriculture accounted for around 37% of GDP in the early 1990s), Uzbekistan now sees almost as much industrial output. Cooperation with Uzbekistan is thus not limited to trade; joint manufacturing ventures are being developed, with industrial cooperation playing a key role.

"Many Uzbeks live here. They want to work and stay. These are our people. We warmly invite especially hardworking families. Unfortunately, our population growth isn’t as rapid as yours, so we are always happy to welcome diligent Uzbek workers," Lukashenko said.

He also highlighted that Belarus has a strict policy regarding migrant workers: "Perhaps it’s even better for those who come. They understand clearly that we take people for specific jobs. We provide all necessary services—kindergarten, school, higher education—for their children, on equal terms with Belarusians, Russians, Ukrainians, and others. Come, compete."

"Our opportunities are vast. People are eager to come and work. We are ready to work with our Uzbek brothers," the President reaffirmed. "We know what you did for Belarusians during the Great Patriotic War. Many sought refuge in Uzbekistan, and you treated them humanely. In this regard, we owe you a debt, even though it was within the framework of one country."

Uzbekistan’s depths are rich in natural resources—gas and gold—ranked fourth worldwide in reserves. The country develops ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy and actively constructs railways, including one linking China to Central Asia. All these projects rely on reliable machinery, assembled jointly from Belarusian components, and then supplied not only locally but also to neighboring markets.

Belarusian equipment and expertise will be vital in one of the most ambitious projects: Uzbekistan’s own nuclear power plant.

"We understand your interest in our specialists for building your nuclear station. We have acquired this expertise through cooperation with Russia. We work with Russians worldwide on constructing nuclear reactors. If you are interested, come anytime. Our representatives will discuss with your specialists, and the Minister will give the order. We will assist in building your nuclear power plant. You will see for yourself how we can be of help," Lukashenko assured.

He also noted Uzbekistan’s rapid development and its efforts to attract expertise and experience from around the globe. During his visit, Lukashenko observed the local training centers, which promise to yield impressive results in the near future. "We are ready to participate further, to work deeply, seriously, and long-term with you," he pledged.

"You are our people—no translation needed. We are prepared to bring you technologies and train your personnel. Whether in agriculture, machine-building, or nuclear energy—wherever needed, we are ready to lend a hand," the Belarusian leader affirmed.

He explained that this is not charity, but mutually beneficial cooperation—considering the vast market of Uzbekistan: "Listen—millions of people. Such a large country needs what we have today. And I don’t mean to boast, but we created this together. You extract raw materials, cotton, wool, and we process them. We produce and sell in Europe and beyond, earning currency for our shared big country."

"You can count on us. We want to deepen and expand our cooperation. What is two billion dollars to our countries? Almost nothing. We are ready to go this path as quickly as your country can handle," he emphasized.

Belarusian business is actively investing in major projects—such as poultry processing plants and textile factories in Uzbekistan. Regular communication simplifies relations; there is a direct flight from Tashkent, with national airline flights four times a week.

Rakhmatulla Nazarov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Belarus:

"You have many products in demand on our domestic market. Likewise, the products we produce are sought after in Belarus. Currently, specialists are working on this; last week, a delegation visited to discuss opening a Uzbek trade house in Belarus, as well as cooperation in agriculture, particularly livestock. They visited Vitebsk region, examined farms, and identified areas for joint work."

The President received a report from the Foreign Minister, who recently returned from a major trip to Africa. Cooperation with Africa remains the second key vector of Belarus’ foreign policy.

"Africa is the future. You probably understand this better than anyone else in our country. Your recent trip was productive, and we will continue to develop relations with the countries on that continent. But we must remember—we are not an empire, nor Americans who aim to cover the entire continent. We need reliable footholds where we can work in our strategic interests. That’s essential," Lukashenko emphasized.

"I often cite Oman as an example. From Oman’s territory, we can work across East Africa. They still have good historical ties there. They know how to trade, and cooperation with them will be fruitful, especially in the current situation where the dollar is losing its dominance. They understand where this leads. They invest heavily, spend their money."

The President noted that Belarus has already identified key partners across Africa: Egypt and Algeria in the north; Libya, which he believes will recover, in the north as well. In the east, cooperation continues with several countries via Oman. In southern Africa, Belarus has begun fruitful collaboration with Zimbabwe, with Mozambique also showing interest.

While Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, and Egypt are well-known to Belarus, from countries like Togo and Ghana—where Lukashenko’s foreign minister recently returned—began with the basics.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Belarusian Foreign Minister:

"The legal frameworks with these countries were practically nonexistent; there were no significant contracts, and trade was sporadic. Today, we see directions and core lines of work emerging with these nations. Togo has one of the most powerful deep-sea ports in West Africa, handling around 30 million tons of cargo annually. It serves as a strategic transport and logistics hub—not only for their own trade but also for our transit to Central Africa."

Belarus is also interested in supplying agricultural machinery to Togo, which has long been familiar with our equipment. "During the visit, we agreed to finance the supply of about 4,500 units of Belarusian machinery—tractors, attachments, and other equipment," the minister explained.

Similar projects are underway with Ghana. A visit from Ghana’s leadership is scheduled soon.

"In Ghana, an agreement has been reached, financing secured, and an order placed for about 3,000 units of Belarusian equipment—similar to those planned for Togo. We’ve also agreed to increase supplies of dry milk and meat. Previously, deliveries of these goods were modest—around $200,000 to $300,000. We expect that after the visit, supplies will multiply. As a significant step in building future relations, we received an official invitation from Ghana’s president to visit Belarus—set for June," Ryzhenkov stated.