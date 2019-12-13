President demands to conduct elections safely at meeting with country's force agencies

The President has set tasks for the country's force agencies today.



Alexander Lukashenko demanded to implement additional measures to ensure security at the finish line of the electoral race at the meeting in the Palace of Independence. This applies to both voters and those who organize the work of the election commissions. It is necessary to create a calm atmosphere at the polling stations, without attacks and provocations, the Head of the State noted. Early vote has started in the country, and the current situation requires a comprehensive assessment. The current political campaign is under extreme pressure, mainly in the information field. Polit technologies, including those used on the Internet, threaten sovereignty and independence. And the response must be appropriate! All efforts should be directed to prevent the country from splitting up. Those, who use illegal methods, will be punished severely.



A high-profile case involving the detention of militants of a private military company on the territory of our country requires clarity. Operational work to clarify all the circumstances of the accident continues. The President insists that any decisions should be based on the law, and that we should work together with our Russian and Ukrainian colleagues.



The President also instructed the Prosecutor General's Office to give a legal assessment to alternative vote counting initiatives on the election day, in order to prevent possible provocations in society in the future. The Ministry of Internal Affairs should actively interact with the population to identify provocateurs and other suspicious persons who call for the riots. The situation like in Maidan will not unfold in Belarus, the President concluded.



