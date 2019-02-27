PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Live broadcast of "Big Talk with the President" to begin on Friday at 10:30 am

The live broadcast of the "Big Talk with the President" will begin on Friday at 10:30 in the morning. You can see it on TV channels Belarus 1, Belarus 24 and MTRK Mir. The First National Channel of the Belarusian Radio also organizes a live broadcast.

