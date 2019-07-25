Working visit of President to Gomel Region

This area was one of the territories severely affected by Chernobyl accident. It was the President who insisted on the revival of these lands, and today nothing here reminds of those events. All the necessary conditions for life, work, rehabilitation have been created. Knowing that the Head of State will be here, people gathered on the street to personally say simple thanks to the President for the fact that the district has not been forgotten and is actively developing.



Further, the route of the Head of State ran through the eastern regions of the country, up to Vitebsk Region. The presidential inspectorate was a logical continuation of the conference call held two days ago, today Alexander Lukashenko had an excellent opportunity to personally evaluate the course of the harvesting in three regions of the country.