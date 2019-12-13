Work of economy, social sphere, health care and education discussed with President today

We have to cope with many factors caused by the COVID-19 epidemic: the closure of borders, a break in economic contacts, the work of our own economy in new conditions, and people’s lives. Alexander Lukashenko brought together not only the government, governors but also his representatives and assistants to the meeting. It is important to consider what is happening from different angles and take into account opinions.



The closest attention is paid to the epidemiological situation in Belarus: from providing the population and the health care system with protective equipment to the whole epidemiological situation in the country. The entire power vertical is involved. Belarus did not declare a quarantine regime in order to minimize losses: to maintain food supply, to preserve labor collectives, while building a clear system to treat patients.



Much concern is given to a post-coronavirus life. We are holding onto internal reserves to provide people with workplaces. The key areas are construction, IT, woodworking, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. The President demands from the government to fulfill the basic economic indicators.



Coronavirus has affected many areas in Belarus. There are enterprises and facilities that will suffer the most from a slowdown in economic activity. They will receive support from the authorities if they respond to the demands. The Head of the State addressed all participants, to focus on 4 fundamental things: responsibility, discipline, diligence and dedication.





