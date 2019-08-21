President Alexander Lukashenko pays working visit to Ivye District of Grodno Region

Every week the Head of State visits small settlements to find solutions to problematic issues and support the development of regions. The Head of State announced a series of visits to other small towns in the near future. He also plans to visit the enterprises for processing of flax.



Everything is important: the development of agriculture, roads, an opportunity to improve one’s health. The town Ivye, where the President arrived today, is a model for other towns in this regard.



Decent working conditions and wages is what the President primarily looks at when assessing a particular enterprise. But what he saw exceeded the expectations. The enterprise includes several plants, including diverse ones. One of them is in a wood processing works.