Development of cooperation with special trust: talks held between Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping

The President of Belarus is paying a working visit to China. Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the Belt and Road Forum events. Today, talks were held between the Belarusian leader and President Xi Jinping. Alexander Lukashenko highly appreciated the results of joint work on the development of bilateral cooperation. The countries are linked by a trusting comprehensive strategic partnership. Official Beijing maintains such a high level of interaction with only four states, including Belarus. Chinese capital is present in numerous areas of our country's economy.



One of the most illustrative projects of the two countries is the Industrial Park Great Stone. By the way, one more resident joined the park yesterday. Now there are 44 residents there. These are high-tech companies fr om China, Belarus, Russia, Austria and Germany.



Last year, the total trade of Belarus and China reached a historic height of almost 4.5 billion dollars. Exports of Belarusian products increased 4.5 times, that of dairy products increased ninefold. Alexander Lukashenko assured the Chinese leader that the country can always count on the support of the Belarusian side in any field.



At the end of the meeting, documents on the development of bilateral cooperation were signed in the presence of the heads of state. Afterwards, Xi Jinping showed Alexander Lukashenko mockups of a football stadium and a pool, which the Chinese side intends to donate to Belarus. China will allocate funds for their construction in accordance with the agreement on technical and economic assistance.



After all these years, the politicians have really developed very good relations. This leaves a special imprint on each of the meetings. This is indicated by gifts that politicians exchanged for memory.



The Belarusian leader presented his colleague with books of Chinese poets translated into Belarusian and a number of collections of Belarusian proverbs and sayings translated into Chinese. This indicates the proximity of the peoples of the two countries. Chinese citizens can see inscriptions in their native language right after arriving in our country at the airport, which means that they feel at home. There was another traditional gift that the Head of the Belarusian State often presents to foreign leaders - a basket with Belarusian products. In turn, the leader of China presented a porcelain vase and a picture to the Belarusian leader, which reflects a very personal moment from Xi Jinping's biography. This is a small village wh ere the future leader had lived for 7 years.



Afterwards, Alexander Lukashenko met with Vice President of the People's Republic of China Wang Qishan. A year ago, the politician came to Belarus with a 3-day visit. The long-standing friendship and trusting relations of the Belarusian leader with the leadership of China are called the iron fraternity. As noted by Wang Qishan at the meeting today, it does not give in to corrosion.



These days, leaders of nearly 40 countries will gather in China. This is a great opportunity to conduct bilateral negotiations. Alexander Lukashenko met today with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Last September, an official visit of the Belarusian Head of State to Uzbekistan took place, which resulted in 19 international documents signed. Later a road map was approved. The current meeting of the politicians in Beijing is an opportunity to discuss the implementation of agreements and new promising projects.



During the Belt and Road Forum, Alexander Lukashenko will present proposals from the Belarusian side for the development of this global initiative, as well as for deepening cooperation in the Eurasian space with an emphasis on creating an equal and transparent system of international trade. It is expected that the Belarusian leader will have a series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders.



